Fruth Investment Management Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.