Fruth Investment Management Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Read Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.