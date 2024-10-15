Fruth Investment Management Has $2.02 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 80,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.5 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.67 and a beta of 1.68. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $223,800. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

