Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.