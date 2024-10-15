Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 483.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 427,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $27,056,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 83.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $13,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Allegion Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

