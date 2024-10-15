Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4,024.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

