Full Truck Alliance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average daily volume of 1,788 call options.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 4,379,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YMM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $13,854,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.