GateToken (GT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.78 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $9.13 or 0.00013663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $830.66 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.05 or 0.99987859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,004,420 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,004,419.88409378 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.20818319 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,313,647.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.