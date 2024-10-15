GateToken (GT) One Day Volume Hits $3.43 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. GateToken has a market cap of $835.73 million and $3.43 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $9.18 or 0.00014034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,004,420 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,004,419.88409378 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 9.20818319 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,313,647.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

