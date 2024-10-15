Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Generac by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

