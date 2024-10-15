GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

GFL stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

