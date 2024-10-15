Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 19,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,608. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

