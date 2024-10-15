Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 19,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,608. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

