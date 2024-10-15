Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 460,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $3,798,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 113,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

