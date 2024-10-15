Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 476,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 737.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

