Goatseus Maximus Price Up 98.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $194.77 million and approximately $81.67 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00250921 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.13313389 USD and is up 35.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $72,508,648.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

