Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:GSUN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 31,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

