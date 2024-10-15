Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Down 7.0 %
NASDAQ:GSUN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 31,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile
