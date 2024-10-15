Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $826.00 and last traded at $826.00, with a volume of 4972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $809.22.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $773.32 and a 200 day moving average of $749.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Graham by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

