Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.61, but opened at $57.69. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $57.69, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.83%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

