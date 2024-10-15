Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,730. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

