Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,730. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.