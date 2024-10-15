Gravity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $266.02 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $266.02 million and $13.42 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Gravity Coin Trading

