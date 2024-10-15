Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Griffon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Griffon

Griffon Stock Up 1.0 %

GFF opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,482,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,482,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,899,970. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,924 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.