Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

