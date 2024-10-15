Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.84. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

