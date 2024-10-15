GXChain (GXC) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

