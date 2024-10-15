GXChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.04 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

