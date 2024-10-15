Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 516,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $917,579.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 10,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $363,840 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3,171.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 364,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 537,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,781. The company has a market capitalization of $373.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

