Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

