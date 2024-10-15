Harrington Investments INC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,924,000 after buying an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after buying an additional 300,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

