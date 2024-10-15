Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Harvey Norman Stock Down 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Harvey Norman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3552 per share. This is a boost from Harvey Norman’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

