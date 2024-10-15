Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Hawkins by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 157,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $134.35.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

