Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Announces GBX 6.20 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.2 %

HFEL stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 232 ($3.03). 274,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,335. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.66 million, a PE ratio of -3,314.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.27.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

