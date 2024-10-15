Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Announces GBX 6.20 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.2 %
HFEL stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 232 ($3.03). 274,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,335. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.66 million, a PE ratio of -3,314.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.27.
About Henderson Far East Income
