Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. 335,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 652,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
