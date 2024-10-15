Hologic’s (HOLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Hologic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

