Hongkong Land (LON:HKLD) Shares Down 47% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) fell 47% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.93 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05). 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.41 ($0.10).

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hongkong Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,461.54%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

