Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HHH stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

