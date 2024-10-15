HTLF Bank Acquires 9,654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HTLF Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 77,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,248,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,605 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 89,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 7,196,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,057. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

