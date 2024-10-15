HTLF Bank Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HTLF Bank lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,871. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

