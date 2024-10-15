HTLF Bank Sells 1,190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HTLF Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $325.09. 1,956,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,324. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.20. The company has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

