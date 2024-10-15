HTLF Bank Sells 875 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HTLF Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,936,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,689,582. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

