HTLF Bank Sells 963 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HTLF Bank lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. 5,379,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,977. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.