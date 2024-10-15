HTLF Bank Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HTLF Bank trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. 6,156,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,479,788. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

