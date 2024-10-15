Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,798,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 1,569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

