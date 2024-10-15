Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $290.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HIIGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $260.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $212.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HIIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

