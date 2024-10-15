Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.18. 516,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,593. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $200.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

