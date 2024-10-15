Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $245.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,424. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $177.54 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

