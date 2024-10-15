Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.7% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 595,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,555. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

