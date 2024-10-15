Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 652.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 964,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

