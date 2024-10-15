Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 84,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 7,196,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,057. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

