Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $240.04. 513,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.34. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

