Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 999 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.76. 6,523,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,703. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.92 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

